Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 9.8% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $240.44 and last traded at $234.00. Approximately 61,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,333,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $16,525,373. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $121,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $62,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

