Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVO. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $101.80. 31,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.