Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,425,132 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 41,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 48.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $122.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85. Nucor has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $123.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

