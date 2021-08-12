Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.38

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.38 and last traded at $114.29, with a volume of 127709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,383 shares of company stock worth $14,678,730 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

