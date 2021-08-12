Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Set at $69.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) has been given a $69.00 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 84,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

