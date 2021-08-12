Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NTR traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 19,458.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 126,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Nutrien by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

