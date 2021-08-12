Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 846,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 91,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 663,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Sumo Logic by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 117,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of SUMO opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -13.36.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $242,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,096. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

