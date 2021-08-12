Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $94,892.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.88. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $421.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. Research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

