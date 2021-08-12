Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 52.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRBI. TheStreet downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $65.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.49.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

