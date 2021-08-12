Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Misonix were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Misonix by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Misonix by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Misonix by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Misonix by 12.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSON shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Misonix stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $456.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Misonix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

