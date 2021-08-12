Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 310.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of 111 worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 111 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of 111 by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 111 alerts:

YI opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.80. 111, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $396.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, started coverage on 111 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI).

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.