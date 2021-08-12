NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. NV5 Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.550 EPS.

Shares of NVEE opened at $104.00 on Thursday. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

