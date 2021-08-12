NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.15. 62,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.14. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $218.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.