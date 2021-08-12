Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSH. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.64. 3,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,487. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,622,665. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth about $2,038,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth about $2,911,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 113.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

