Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 652,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $207,981,000 after acquiring an additional 44,506 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD traded down $3.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.70. 105,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,446. The company has a market cap of $354.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

