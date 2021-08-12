Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Announces Earnings Results

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. 8,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,643. The company has a market cap of $824.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.10. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

