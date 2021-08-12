OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OFS. Oppenheimer began coverage on OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OFS Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

OFS Capital stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,949. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. Equities research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

