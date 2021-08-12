Oikos (OKS) One Day Volume Hits $102,072.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Oikos has traded 99.5% higher against the dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $102,072.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00145043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00152855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,251.56 or 0.99693849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.70 or 0.00866684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 184,874,751 coins and its circulating supply is 173,733,516 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

