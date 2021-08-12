Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Releases Earnings Results

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OLK traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,895. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLK. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

