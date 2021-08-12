ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,682. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. ON24 has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

