Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.36, but opened at $42.00. Open Lending shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 13,597 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Open Lending by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 267,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after buying an additional 4,737,570 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11,071.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 407,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.37.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.