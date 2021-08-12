Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $324,426.32 and approximately $515.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.08 or 0.00875948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00110020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00154264 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.