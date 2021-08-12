Oppenheimer Weighs in on WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $322.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

