OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $164,794.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 5,009.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00046498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00143836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00152598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,294.05 or 0.99859524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.33 or 0.00868707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

