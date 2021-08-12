Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 689,480 shares.The stock last traded at $22.88 and had previously closed at $21.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $648.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

