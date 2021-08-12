Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 255 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.8% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE CLH opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.13. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.54.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.