Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,990 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

