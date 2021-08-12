Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 161 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.46. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

