Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 436 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,569,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.8% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AN opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,405 shares of company stock worth $21,379,535. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

