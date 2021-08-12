Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.82, but opened at $16.45. Organogenesis shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 10,571 shares.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ORGO. TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.