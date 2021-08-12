Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

ORGO opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.85. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,936,387.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

