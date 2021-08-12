Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Get Ortho Regenerative Technologies alerts:

Shares of ORTIF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ortho Regenerative Technologies (ORTIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.