Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend payment by 41.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.17. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

