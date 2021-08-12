Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after buying an additional 109,092 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,168,000 after acquiring an additional 627,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

OTIS stock opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $91.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

