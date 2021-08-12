Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ouster updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

OUST stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.33. Ouster has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.73.

OUST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

