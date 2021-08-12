Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$4.250 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,179. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.81.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,874 shares of company stock worth $8,015,379. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.