PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

MPGPF stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.03. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.