Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $25.99. 115,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

