Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 7,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,472. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.74.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

