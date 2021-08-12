Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock remained flat at $$4.97 during trading on Wednesday. 524,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,396. The company has a market capitalization of $226.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $339,393.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 3,409,030 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,918 over the last 90 days. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

