Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $121.76 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $122.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.90.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

