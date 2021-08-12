Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.06

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.06 and last traded at $121.01, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

