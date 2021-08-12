Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.200-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $295.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.77. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

