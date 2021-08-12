Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.40.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$38.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.68. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$32.18 and a 12-month high of C$45.10.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

