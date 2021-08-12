Partners Group’s (PGPHF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGPHF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Partners Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Partners Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,589.92.

Shares of PGPHF stock opened at $1,656.65 on Monday. Partners Group has a one year low of $899.20 and a one year high of $1,798.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,597.46.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

