Paul W. Breaux Sells 4,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul W. Breaux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00.

Carvana stock opened at $360.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.68. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.32 and a beta of 2.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. upped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Carvana by 26.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 89.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,227,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 29.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

