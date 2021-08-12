Paul W. Breaux Sells 4,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Paul W. Breaux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00.
Carvana stock opened at $360.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.68. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.32 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Carvana by 26.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 89.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,227,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 29.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
