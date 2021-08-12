PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 4.41%.

PCTI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,566. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 million, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

In related news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at $480,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

