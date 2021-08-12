PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.05. PCTEL shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 86,763 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $126.44 million, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.31.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

In other PCTEL news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the first quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PCTEL by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in PCTEL during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

