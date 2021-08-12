Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 6.8%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.33. 61,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,082,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

