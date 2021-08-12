Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Penn National have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.8% and 5.7%, respectively. Moreover, both the metrics increased year over year. Notably, the company is confident about its long-term prospects, which will be supported by a differentiated omnichannel approach. Also, partnership with Barstool Sports is likely to drive revenues during the upcoming periods. Penn National continues to evolve toward the new generation of cordless, cashless and contactless technology, collectively known as 3C’s. Meanwhile, the company’s earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days. However, impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and cut-throat competition in the gaming industry are concerns.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 116,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,568. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -505.54 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

